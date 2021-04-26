Kremmling town manager finalist for job in Michigan

Kremmling’s Town Manager Dan Stoltman has been named one of six finalists for the city manager position with Marquette, Michigan.

Stoltman has served as Kremmling’s town manager since April 2019 and has seen the community through the search for a new police chief, the COVID-19 pandemic and a historic fire season in Grand County.

Marquette city leaders plan to interview the candidates on Saturday. Stoltman joins Richard Downey of Kronenwetter, Wisconsin; Sean Hobbins of Marquette, Michigan; Karen Kovacs of Milan, Michigan; John Kramer of Aurora, Illinois; and Gary Simpson of Marquette, Michigan, as finalists.

Marquette is a lakeside city of around 21,000 people in the northwest part of Michigan.

Stoltman is a Michigan native who came to Kremmling from Wisconsin, where he served as assistant city manager and interim public works director. He has a master’s degree in public administration from Eastern Michigan University and a political science degree from Oakland University.

The Sky-Hi News was unable to reach Stoltman for comment on Monday.

Candidate interviews will be streamed on the Marquette City Commission YouTube page at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.