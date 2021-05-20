Kremmling wants to strengthen animal code

Kremmling’s town board is hoping to address a growing issue over vicious dogs.

Town Manager Dan Stoltman explained to trustees that the town code fails to address some concerns regarding vicious dogs, canines running around at large and unleashed dogs. Wednesday’s discussions focused on honing the desires of the board to update the code with a plan to present the ordinance amendment for approval at a future meeting.

A recent situation with vicious dogs prompted the change. Staff explained that the new change would hopefully give police officers the tools to address dangerous incidents involving dogs and hold owners accountable.

The town code update would help define what a vicious dog is and require owners to take a number of steps to keep the animal, along with creating an appeals process for any owners who disagree with the designation. The changes would go on to define other terms, such as dog running at large, nuisance and unprovoked attack, while outlining appropriate care for the animals as well.

The update would require a dog be leashed while off private property. The board also indicated they would like to ban dogs from town parks and athletic fields, and add more signage to make that clear.

Trustees expressed interest in setting up specific fines for animal-related violations, starting with a warning and increasing to greater amounts for more severe violations, like a dog bite, though specific amounts for fines were not decided.

For catching dogs at large, the board asked if the police department might obtain kennels to hold a dog until someone from Grand County Animal Control can retrieve it. The police chief said he would see if it would be possible.

Town staff added that they are also working with animal control to help address these issues. The changes could be voted on at the board’s June meeting.

In other business:

• Trustees discussed amending town code related to existing mobile home parks to clarify what an owner at a mobile home park can do to replace an existing home. Trustees seemed on board with allowing a replacement, and Stoltman said he would draft a proposal to make that clear.

• As the liquor licensing authority, the board approved a liquor license renewal for Kremmling Mercantile.