Kremmling will ask voters Gallagher stabilization question

Kremmling will join the county, Winter Park and Fraser in asking voters to maintain the current residential property tax rate in a de-Gallagherization ballot question this November.

On Wednesday, the town board approved ballot language for a Gallagher stabilization question, as well as an intergovernmental agreement with Grand County to perform the election.

Town Manager Dan Stoltman said if the question is approved, it would result in $10,000-$20,000 savings for the town.

“Every dollar does matter and we’re not trying to increase, we’re trying to keep it the way it is now,” Stoltman said. “We start in the red every year.”

While none of the trustees expressed support for the ballot question, Mayor Grover Pryor noted that since other towns are asking the question, Kremmling voters should have the same opportunity.

Should the question be approved by voters, the town would maintain the current 7.15% instead of dropping to the 5.88% predicted by the State Property Tax Administrator, which would constitute an 18% decrease from the current rate.

In other business:

• Sitting as the town’s liquor licensing authority, the board approved a special events permit for the Middle Park Fair and Rodeo for the demolition derby and the Kentucky Derby.

• The town board honored former town treasurer Doris McCallie, who retired after 32 years working for Kremmling.

• In a 30-minute executive session, the board discussed applications for the open police chief position.