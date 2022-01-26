Kremmling’s iFurnish enhances furniture shopping experience

Summit County’s iFurnish now has a location in Kremmling, providing Grand County residents a convenient place to shop for furniture, mattresses and home accessories.

The company is locally owned by the Pestello family. Originally from Minnesota, the family relocated to Summit County, drawn to mountain living. Tony and Kelly Pestello opened the first iFurnish store in Frisco in 2011.

Their son AJ Pestello, who was raised in Summit and now resides in Grand County, manages the store’s second location in Kremmling with his wife, Kelsey Pestello.

The expansive showroom on Kremmling’s main street allows customers to browse furniture, mattresses and decorative items to take home the same day. The company also offers interior design services and insured delivery throughout Grand County.

iFurnish Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays; and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays Address: 300 Park Ave, Kremmling Phone: 970-724-4000 More info: ifurnishco.com

iFurnish offers upscale pieces to furnish a vacation rental and moderately priced furniture for renters and homeowners. In addition to the upstairs showroom, they have a full basement with mattresses and bedroom décor.

“I got a queen mattress that is firm; I absolutely love it. Their customer service goes above and beyond,” said customer Darla Reyes, a Kremmling local. “They helped me match it with the rest of the furniture I had. Their prices are really affordable.”

Inspired by the beauty of the landscape around them, the Pestellos primarily offer mountain modern style furniture. Mountain modern combines rustic elements with a clean, elegant style, often using locally sourced materials.

The store officially opened in March 2021, but the grand opening celebration was delayed until this month, on Jan. 13. The long-awaited opening celebration and mixer, hosted by the Kremmling Chamber of Commerce, allowed customers to browse the store, enjoy refreshments and meet the staff from both the Kremmling and Frisco locations.

The owners of the growing company are excited to now have roots in both Summit and Grand.

“We are far west, but we’re here to service all of Grand County — Grand Lake, Granby, Winter Park, Tabernash and everything in between,“ AJ Pestello said. “All of that is within our territory to help customers, and hopefully they can come over to shop with us.“

iFurnish is looking to grow their business even farther in the near future.

“We’re actually trying to open up in Steamboat later this month,” Pestello said. “We’ve been working on the building for a little while now, so hopefully we can get open at the end of this month. We’re planning to settle down and get after it with these three (locations), but hopefully we can expand even more in the future!”

For now, customers can stop by Kremmling’s iFurnish for any furniture or interior designs needs. Customers can also shop online at ifurnishco.com. The website offers a furniture catalog and virtual room planner for those wanting to be their own interior designer.