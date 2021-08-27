Kremmling’s Joy Hast named to Bob Jones University women’s cross country team

Cross country runner Joy Hast of Kremmling is shown in her Bob Jones University Bruins uniform.

BJU

Joy Hast of Kremmling has made the roster of the Bob Jones University women’s cross country team for the 2021-22 academic year.

Bob Jones University is in Greenville, South Carolina. The Bruins come into the season as defending national champions after the women’s team captured its first national championship last season while the men won their fifth straight.

“We’re very confident this racing schedule strategically fits us well,“ Bruins Head Cross Country Coach Ken Roach said in a statement. “This schedule offers us quality courses and great competition. I trust our team trained well over the summer offseason which will set us up to have another great season.”

After graudating West Grand High School last spring, Hast is a freshman majoring in fashion design at BJU this fall.

The Bruins will begin the 2021 season Sept. 3 when the team hosts the Bruins XC Night Classic at BJU.