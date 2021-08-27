Kremmling’s Joy Hast named to Bob Jones University women’s cross country team
news@skyhinews.com
Joy Hast of Kremmling has made the roster of the Bob Jones University women’s cross country team for the 2021-22 academic year.
Bob Jones University is in Greenville, South Carolina. The Bruins come into the season as defending national champions after the women’s team captured its first national championship last season while the men won their fifth straight.
“We’re very confident this racing schedule strategically fits us well,“ Bruins Head Cross Country Coach Ken Roach said in a statement. “This schedule offers us quality courses and great competition. I trust our team trained well over the summer offseason which will set us up to have another great season.”
After graudating West Grand High School last spring, Hast is a freshman majoring in fashion design at BJU this fall.
The Bruins will begin the 2021 season Sept. 3 when the team hosts the Bruins XC Night Classic at BJU.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Kremmling’s Joy Hast named to Bob Jones University women’s cross country team
Joy Hast of Kremmling has made the roster of the Bob Jones University women’s cross country team for the 2021-22 academic year.