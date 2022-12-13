Kremmling’s Keepsake Christmas Shoppe showcases locally made gifts

The Kremmling Christmas Shoppe & Custom Framing offers handmade holiday gifts, like these snowmen made by Chris Benson of Granby.

Meg Soyars/Sky-Hi News

Santa’s North Pole workshop has found a second location at the Keepsake Christmas Shoppe & Custom Framing at 411 Park Ave. in Kremmling. Unlike Santa’s workshop, the Shoppe is open year-round, and artisans, not elves, make the wares. The store is adorned with festive gifts and sparkling decorations. A Christmas tree stands tall in the shop, while gnomes, snow globes and Santas fill the shelves.

The Shoppe offers one-of-a-kind, handmade items, many of which can only be found in Grand County.

Jerri Thornton, who co-runs the shop with her husband, Randy, said that Grand County artists make up 80% of their artists. The other artisans are from around Colorado. Local shoppers can pick out ornaments, Christmas cards, holiday boxes, leatherwork and jewelry made by their friends and neighbors, while visitors can take a bit of the mountains home with them.

The Thorntons have been running their shop for four years. The couple started a custom framing business out of their home in 2004 and eventually opened Keepsake Christmas Shoppe to take on artists on a consignment basis. The shop is now home to the handmade works of around 40 artists, with an emphasis on “the most wonderful time of the year.”

Jerri said she also enjoys the custom framing portion of their business. The frames ensure artwork can be hung and admired for years to come.

“We like to think the Christmas Shoppe keeps us young at heart,” Jerri said, adding she appreciates customers coming in year after year to support them.