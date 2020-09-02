Kremmling’s police chief candidates impress community

After two-hour interviews and a tour of the town, three candidates for Kremmling’s police chief position gathered at town square Tuesday evening for a meet and greet.

Town trustees, residents and officers from other area law enforcement agencies stopped by the park to meet the candidates — Todd Wilson, Hiram Rivera and Jesse Lisenby.

“I think we have three great candidates who are all really qualified,” said Interim Police Chief Annette Dopplick, a longtime Steamboat Springs officer who stepped into the interim role in June. One of her goals was to help select a new chief for the department.

As for the candidates, Wilson previously served at the Kremmling Police Department for 25 years, so he’s familiar with the town and local law enforcement. He has also served as a reserve officer, as well as an undercover officer, with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

“I’ve been here for quite a while,” Wilson said, adding that he worked with the local SWAT team and the emergency response team. “I headstarted the multiagency (SWAT) department.”

Both Rivera and Lisenby come from out of state, but they have visited the area before and are interested in putting down roots.

Rivera joined law enforcement in 2001 after the Sept. 11 attacks. He currently runs the training division for the police department in Savannah, Georgia, and he previously worked in hostage negotiation and underwater search and recovery.

“I’ve had an opportunity to do a variety of things on patrol, in investigations,” he said. “I love policing. It’s really not a job, but a lifestyle for me.”

Also from the South, Lisenby works for the Fort Worth Police Department and previously served the Beaumont Police Department and in the US Army Special Forces. On Tuesday, Lisenby described himself as an avid outdoorsman who fell for the area during his fishing trips here.

“Toward the end of my five year enlistment, I decided to go into a career in law enforcement,” he said. “To me, (this job) was just an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.”

Town Manager Dan Stoltman hopes town leaders will have a decision made by the end of the week. Interim Chief Dopplick’s contract ends at the end of September.

Former police chief Jamie Lucas was put on administrative leave in December after he came under investigation for his alleged mishandling of an animal abuse case. The town board chose not to reappoint him in April.

Lucas pleaded not guilty to charges of professional misconduct, oppression and false reporting in May. He is scheduled to go to trial in October.