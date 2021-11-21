Kruger Rock Fire fully contained

Fire crews contained the Kruger Rock Fire burning in Rocky Mountain National Park near Estes Park on Saturday afternoon at 147 acres.

The fire broke out Tuesday morning due to a downed electric line, threatening a number of structures and forcing evacuations. No structure damage has been reported. A pilot, Marc Thor Olson, died Tuesday night while fighting the fire, and the investigation into his death is ongoing.

Cooler weather and snow showers on Saturday assisted firefighters with gaining ground, though the fire is expected to continue burning the interior and producing smoke.

Firefighters are focused on mopping up the remaining flames and improving firelines where necessary. Officials said the steep rocky terrain, heavy dead and down fuels, and snags play heavily into considerations for firefighter safety.

There is fixed and rotor wing aircraft available to support firefighters on the ground, weather permitting. The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office lifted all evacuation notices for the fire area on Friday.