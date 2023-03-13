Lacrosse players take to the field for inaugural season
For the first time, Middle Park High School is offering a lacrosse program. On March 4, the Middle Park Panthers held a scrimmage to get ready for their inaugural season, where they went head to head with Douglas County and Littleton.
Scott Anderson coaches the group; he previously coached many Middle Park boys when they played for the Fraser Valley Lacrosse Club.
The Panther’s first game will be held on March 18 against the Jefferson Academy Jaguars in Broomfield. On March 22, their second game will be against the Smokey Hill Buffaloes at Middle Park High School.
For a full schedule visit MaxPreps.com.
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.