Lacrosse players take to the field for inaugural season

The Middle Park High School boys' lacrosse team, the Panthers, during a scrimmage on March 4. Their first game will be held on March 18 against the Jefferson Academy Jaguars in Broomfield.

Amy Chamberlin/Courtesy Photo

For the first time, Middle Park High School is offering a lacrosse program. On March 4, the Middle Park Panthers held a scrimmage to get ready for their inaugural season, where they went head to head with Douglas County and Littleton.

Scott Anderson coaches the group; he previously coached many Middle Park boys when they played for the Fraser Valley Lacrosse Club.

The Panther’s first game will be held on March 18 against the Jefferson Academy Jaguars in Broomfield. On March 22, their second game will be against the Smokey Hill Buffaloes at Middle Park High School.

For a full schedule visit MaxPreps.com .