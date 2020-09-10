Grand County fishing report: Lake trout will start annual migration soon

This nice lake trout was caught last week in Lake Granby.

Lake levels Williams Fork: 7,803.99 feet (7,811 full) Green Mountain: 7,928.63 feet (7,950) Lake Granby: 8,271.61 feet (8,277)

Here is this week’s Grand County fishing report.

Williams Fork: Water capacity is 89%. The new ramp hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. effective Sept. 8. Surface temp has dropped to 62 degrees in the main body. The lake trout bite is good until about midday. Mixed age groups can be found at 70 to 80 feet. Rubber grubs or tubes tipped with sucker meat jigged on the bottom will produce bites.

Bank fishing rainbows in the bays is slow. Fish the cooler water deep drop-offs at the east campground or the parking area by the dike.

Northern pike are slow, but they are following lures fished on a slow to medium retrieve. Kokanee are slow due to lack of population, but a few are being caught in 40 to 50 feet.

Grand Lake: The bite has been slower this week. Lake trout are hanging in 30 to 50 feet of water. Using 2 to 4 inch jigs tipped with sucker meat works on the bottom and has produced most of the lake trout.

Browns are starting to pick up. Most of the brown trout action will happen early in the morning and late in the evening.

Lake Granby: Rainbows are still tough fishing from the bank. Trollers are catching them on small minnow style baits.

Brown trout are eating at night with minnow style baits and large bushy flies getting bit. Lake trout will be starting their annual migration to the spawning areas in the next couple weeks. For now, they are still in deeper water. Tubes and grubs tipped with sucker meat are getting bites.

The fishing report is brought to you by Fishing with Bernie. Bernie Keefe and his team have been fishing guides in Grand County for more than 25 years. For more, http://www.FishingWithBernie.com.