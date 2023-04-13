Large boulder blocks Highway 40 in Byers Canyon
A large boulder fell in Byers Canyon and landed on the U.S. Highway 40 blocking traffic on the evening of April 12.
Crews from Colorado Department of Transportation were able to remove the rock and debris from the highway within an hour of the incident. No one was injured, according to a Facebook post from Grand County Sheriff’s Office.
“This is a good reminder to stay watchful and alert to your surrounds,” stated the sheriff’s office in the post.
Drivers can get alerts and the latest road conditions by calling 511 or going to CoTrip.org. Residents can also contact Grand County’s non-emergency number at 970-725-3311 if they hear or see something concerning.
