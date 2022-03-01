Latigo Ranch owner runs for county commissioner

Randy George, pictured with his wife Lisa, is running for the Grand County District 3 Commissioner seat this November.

Randy George / Courtesy photo

Randy George, a Republican candidate for Grand County District 3 Commissioner, can sum up the qualities he would bring to the job in seven Cs — constituent oriented, credible, consistent, creative, coherent, compassionate, commonality and conservation.

George, who has owned Latigo Ranch outside Kremmling since 1987, decided to run for the commissioner position to serve the community and help tackle some of the difficult issues the county faces, including housing, transportation and managing tourism.

“I felt it was a good time for me to give back to the county and do what I could to help maintain the very best that it is and also to meet the challenges that are lying in front of us,” he said.

As a business owner and longtime resident, George said he brings an understanding of the various industries in Grand and an appreciation for the struggles local businesses encounter. Prior to owning Latigo, George worked for Eldora Mountain Resort in Boulder County and managed C Lazy U in Granby.

As commissioner, George said he would aim to avoid onerous regulations and sustain services that help support businesses, like road maintenance.

“We live in an environment that can be brutal and to maintain a business up here is not easy,” he said. “I want to do what I can to have the county in a position that encourages sound business.”

George said he hopes to address some of the workforce shortage by making the positions more attractive. “Maybe that’s compensation or maybe it’s training,” he said.

George brings another unique perspective to the job: that of wildfire victim. In 2018, the Silver Creek Fire burned more than 20,100 acres outside Kremmling including portions of Latigo Ranch.

Though George counts himself lucky because the fire didn’t significantly damage his home or barn, he still suffered business losses, land devastation and burnt outbuildings.

“I have a great empathy for those who have been devastated by wildfires,” he said. “The vast majority of combustible fuels in the county are on either state or federal land, so the county only has limited influence. But I think the county should use whatever influence it does have to work with those agencies to effectively limit risks associated with the fuel overload.”

When it comes to handling big issues, George said he focuses more on what unites people than whatever their differences may be. He noted conversations on topics like recreation, hospitality and business are similar whether he’s in Winter Park or Kremmling, he said.

“I think my background demonstrates that I have a concern for the entire county, not just one end or the other,” he said. “My training and experience over the years is one that lends (themselves) to effective problem solving and I think I can bring that to the county.”

George is currently collecting signatures to get his name on the November ballot.

Previously, Kremmling resident and business owner David Buckley was also running for the District 3 Commissioner seat, but he announced on Thursday that he would run as the Republican candidate for Colorado House District 13, which represents Grand County.

Buckley also backed George for the commissioner position after withdrawing from that race.