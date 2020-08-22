Law enforcement asks for help determining cause of Williams Fork Fire
An investigation team is asking the public for help in gathering information about the start of the Williams Fork Fire.
Anyone who was in the Williams Fork area the night of Aug. 13 or morning of Aug. 14 with photos of the area where the fire started are asked to email the images to SM.FS.usfsarp@usda.gov.
Those with information can also call 307-745-2392, option 5. Leave a name and number so law enforcement can contact you.
The cause of the Williams Fork Fire remains under investigation, though it has been slated as human related. Emergency responders were called out to the fire at about 11:30 a.m. Aug. 14.
The fire started near the Henderson Mill in Grand County on the opposite side of County Road 30.
