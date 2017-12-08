Law enforcement searching for suspect in Stillwater area, urging residents to use caution

Grand County law enforcement officials are currently searching for a suspect in the Stillwater area, between Granby and Grand Lake, according to Christian Hornbaker, emergency manager for Grand County.

The Grand County Office of Emergency Management sent out a Code Red alert to residents in the area minutes ago, urging everyone to remain indoors and report suspicious behavior to police. Hornbaker emphasized that anyone traveling or going outside should use extreme caution.

According to Hornbaker the Grand County Sheriff's Office, along with the Granby Police Department and the U.S. Forest Service are currently looking for a man in a puffy black coat and stocking cap. A drone and canine unit are also assisting in the search.

One suspect has already been apprehended, and one is still on the loose. At this point it is not clear whether or not the suspect is armed and dangerous, according to Hornbaker.

The Grand County Office of Emergency Management and the sheriff's office will make an announcement on social media after the second suspect is apprehended.

It was not immediately known why the suspect was being sought by law enforcement.

Recommended Stories For You

This is a developing story. Sky-Hi News will publish updates as details become available.