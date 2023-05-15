Learn about Colorado’s first taxidermist at Cozens Ranch Museum

On May 20, Cozens Ranch Museum will present a Living History Performance by Linda Batlin, on the life of Martha Maxwell. She was Colorado’s first taxidermist.

Cozens Ranch Museum/Courtesy Image

Cozens Ranch Museum welcomes living history presenter, Linda Batlin, as she brings to life the story of Martha Maxwell, a pioneer naturalist. This costumed interpretation on May 20 is fun for the whole family. Nicknamed the “Colorado huntress” in the mid-nineteenth century, Martha Maxwell was Colorado’s first taxidermist.

The shy, petite woman made a major impact on natural history and how people view it today. Storyteller Linda Batlin presents a lively one-woman program about Maxwell’s life. The trailblazing woman’s love of animals and the natural world, along with her artistic abilities, led her to create displays known as dioramas, which are featured in museums around the world. Maxwell established her own natural history museum in Boulder, immortalizing animals.

In 1876, she represented Colorado at the Centennial Exposition. Maxwell brought many of her wildlife specimens from the West for the eventgoers to view. Many didn’t believe a woman could be responsible for all the animals, so Maxwell put up a sign at her display – “Woman’s Work.” Maxwell hunted many of the specimens herself.

Maxwell is also credited with discovering a new species of owl, the Rocky Mountain screech owl. People can see Maxwell’s influence on taxidermy dioramas today, where animals are portrayed in natural postures, often in their natural habitats. Museums such as the Smithsonian, to mom-and-pop businesses in Grand County, help preserve Maxwell’s legacy.

Visit Cozens Ranch Museum on May 20 at 5 p.m. to watch Maxwell’s story come to life. The cost is $5 for Members, $10 for non-members. RSVP to Samantha Missey at samantha@GrandCountyHistory.org or 970-726-5488.

Linda Batlin is a storyteller and author from Boulder, Colorado. She enjoys sharing her love of the mountains and of Colorado with audiences. Her living history presentations of important women characters from Colorado history bring them to life. Her repertoire is also filled with multicultural folktales from around the world such as nature stories, Asian stories, animal stories, ghost stories, Jewish folktales and puppets.