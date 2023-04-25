Learning by Doing stream management plan survey closes Wednesday
Grand County Learning by Doing, a partnership of East and West Slope water stakeholders, is updating the county’s stream management plan, and the public survey regarding the plan will close Wednesday, April 26. Find the survey at GrandCountyLearningByDoing.org.
The stream management plan dates back to 2010 and evaluates the county’s aquatic habitats and recommends steps to improve conditions. Learning by Doing has been working with Peak Facilitation Group to put out the survey and Lotic Hydrological to conduct a watershed assessment, analyzing data Learning by Doing and other groups have collected.
The plan update will use the watershed assessment to recommend improvements for Grand County’s rivers and streams. Learning by Doing will have other public input opportunities after the survey, including a virtual meeting May 3 from 1-3 p.m.
