Lechman, Lockhart return to West Grand school board

In a relatively tight vote, West Grand School Board incumbents Shawn Lechman and Mitch Lockhart will return for four more years, along with new members Lee Bruchez, Bryan Klotz and Brad Probst.

On Tuesday, voters chose from nine candidates to seat the five at-large board members for four-year terms. Between voters in Grand and Summit counties, Lechman earned the most votes (611), followed by Lockhart (584), Bruchez (570), Klotz (533) and Probst (487).

While the results are unofficial, it appears that Lechman, Lockhart, Bruchez, Klotz and Probst will join board members Rhonda Shearer and Rebecca Gutherie.

Lechman formerly served as president, and Lockhart was vice president, but the new board will decide titles at the Nov. 30 meeting.

Overall, the race saw high voter participation. The next highest candidate, Jackie Roppel, saw 425 votes, followed by Gordon Heller (391), Wes Howell (268) and Ralph Graves (161).

Altogether, Grand County residents turned in 3,883 ballots in the race with Summit County residents casting 147. Results will become official on Nov. 12 when the final count is complete.