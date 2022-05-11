‘Legally Blonde: The Musical’ set for stage at Middle Park High School May 12-14

The cast of “Legally Blonde: The Musical,” which will run at Middle Park High School from May 12-14 at 7 p.m. each night.

Christal McDougall/Courtesy Photo

Middle Park High School theater program students are in final preparations for their spring show “Legally Blonde: The Musical,” which premiers tomorrow evening at 7 p.m. and runs both Friday and Saturday at the same hour.

The award-winning musical is based on the movie “Legally Blonde,” and follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams.

Junior Olivia Kendziorski plays Elle. Juniors Brooke Bailey and Sarah Lantermans as well as 8th grader Vallie Mace play Elle’s dedicated friends and sorority sisters. Senior Titus Rome tackles the roll of Warner Huntington III, whom Elle follows to Harvard. And junior Connor Murdoch plays Elle’s newfound mentor and friend, Emmett Forrest. The principal cast also includes Ellie Gagnon as Harvard student Enid Hoopes; Collette Mace as fitness guru Brooke Wyndham; Paddy Aither as Professor Callahan; Abilene Yurich as Paulette, owner of the Hair Affair salon; Sophia Gantt as Vivienne Kensington; and Brayden Webb as Kyle, the UPS guy.

Ensemble members—all of whom play multiple roles—include Nathan Chua, Nick Forquer, Sabra Forquer, Kaylee Hoover, Sam Hoyhtya, Jacki Martinski, Tyler Maurais, Paloma Merrell, Bode Rehm and Macy Spiewak.

The tech team for this production is led by seniors Erik Lawrence (production manager and lighting design), Holly Cormier (costumes), Chance Hein (sound) and freshman Anna Lantermans (stage manager). Tech team members include Kaya Hamasaki, Jill Hamlin, Kaylee Hoover, Victor O’Flaherty, Major Powell, Frida Rosas and Brayden Webb.

Come out to see “Legally Blonde: The Musical” and support your local high school thespians. Get tickets—adults $10; youth $5; seniors and EGSD students/staff free— at the door.

Audience members should note that the performance includes comedic adult situations.