Lender again delays Granby Ranch foreclosure sales

Following last week’s foreclosure sale on one parcel at Granby Ranch, the remaining four sales have been delayed another week.

Granby Ranch’s foreclosure has been split into five separate sales due to the five different deeds of trust associated with the foreclosure. Originally scheduled for July 17, the sales were delayed when lender Granby Prentice failed to submit an opening bid on time.

On July 25, a foreclosure sale went through on one deed of trust holding the “director’s parcel.” The lender pushed back the other four sales including the ski and golf areas to Friday.

However, Granby Prentice has again set back the process. If there is not another delay, the sales are scheduled for Aug. 7.

