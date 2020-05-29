Less than 10% of Grand has responded to census

County Commissioner Merrit Linke and Alexis Kimborough, county communications coordinator, wear "Everyone counts!" stickers after a presentation on the 2020 Census earlier this year at the Granby Library.

McKenna Harford / mharford@skyhinews.com

Grand County continues to have one of the lowest census response rates in Colorado.

While the average percentage of responses in the state is 62.8%, only 9.1% of Grand County households have responded. That makes the county’s responses the third worst in the state, only responding more than Jackson and Hinsdale counties.

While the date to respond to the census has been extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers are continuing efforts to count all households in Grand.

Part of the issue with getting responses in the county is the fact that the census cannot be delivered to a PO Box. For each person not counted on the census, the county loses $15,000 of federal funding on average until the next census count.

Support Local Journalism Donate



You can respond to the census online, by phone or by mail. For more, go to 2020census.gov.