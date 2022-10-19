Letter to the editor: 6A is critical to our community and our current and future residents

My name is Ellen Cowman and I am a social worker and restaurant owner in Winter Park. I will be voting yes on 6A to support the Fraser River Valley Housing Partnership and I ask you all to do the same.

We all know the challenges our communities face when it comes to housing for year-round residents. Our businesses across all fields are unable to hire the employees needed because of the limited housing options available. This affects us all — whether it’s the ability to be seen at a medical or behavioral health office, staffing our schools, or having people to plow our roads in the winter. Local restaurants are at capacity of operating hours due to the lack of employees who are unable to find housing to stay in our community. We currently have amazing resources to help our community members with housing, although it is not enough to match the increased need of the workforce to bring our communities to a sense of thriving.

For a house with a market value of $500,000 a small investment of $70 per year will generate approximately $1.2 million per year for the partnership. In five years, that is $6 million dollars the partnership will have to serve as a match for state funding or to put towards housing developments. The partnership starts to address the huge source of mental stress and anxiety for people struggling to find housing options so they can work in our community. I encourage everyone to vote for the property tax increase to support community housing. When you receive your ballot in the mail, please vote yes for 6A. It is critical to our community and our current and future residents.

Sincerely,

Ellen Cowman, Winter Park