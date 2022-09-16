Letter: A 37% tax increase on residences in Grand Park?

As Sky-Hi News reported, West Meadow Metropolitan District attorneys, submitted to the Town of Fraser a proposed amendment to the district’s governing service plan (the amendment) to increase property taxes on 255 residences located within the community known as Grand Park.

The proposed amendment, among other items, requests mill levy adjustments for legislative assessment ratio changes since 2004, imposition of a new 10 mill operations and maintenance mill levy, and 40-year terms of any future bond issues. Based on these proposed changes alone, my calculations indicate this request could increase West Meadow’s tax rate from the current 50 mills to 68.8 mills — or by more than 37% — and last well beyond the current service plan’s specified December 2050 termination.

For comparison, also within Fraser, Rendezvous Residential Metropolitan District’s mill levy is currently 50 mills and its debt is scheduled for full repayment in 2033.

The requests cause me to ask: What are the Town’s development goals and tax incentive policy? Who should pay to accomplish the goals and execute on the policy? Who should receive the benefit of any tax increase? and How does the proposed amendment help solve Fraser’s affordable housing crisis?

As an existing property owner within West Meadow and Grand Park, I would like to understand the benefit being provided to landowners, the town, or broader community in exchange for what appears to be a significant proposed tax increase only upon the West Meadow residents.

The amendment’s language is complex, so a request was made to the Town to provide a public FAQ explaining the potential tax impact for West Meadow residents. Any corrections or explanations hereto are appreciated.

Joe Landen, property owner within West Meadow Metropolitan District