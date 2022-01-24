Letter: Ask Wendy about affordable housing
If you’ve lived in the Fraser Valley for a few years, you’ve seen an economics lesson at the Wendy’s franchise.
Their sign started advertising $10 per hour jobs and the rate steadily climbed to $19.
When a business needs good employees, they will pay a higher wage. Housing becomes more affordable when people earn more money.
When government subsidizes housing, a literal chosen few win, but most still earn less than they could if the free market stayed free. Meanwhile, everyone pays more in taxes to make housing “affordable.” Subsidizing housing is really subsidizing certain businesses.
When a town “invests” in affordable housing, remember whose money they actually are investing.
— Bill Driscol-Hemster, Fraser
