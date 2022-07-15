Letter: Bob Scott is Grand Lake
Thank you for the wonderful article about Bob Scott. I’m filing it under “you can never talk to Bob Scott for more than 3 minutes and not learn something,” and there was plenty of learning in that article. Bob is Grand Lake, he just is. I could never imagine this place without him, so I plan to be long gone before he is. That said, whenever I return I will seek him out, and may that be for many, many more years. He and Miss Lou run the most lovely shop and, even knowing Bob for 25-plus years, I never knew about the feathers. Thanks, Bob.
Pat Farmer
Grand Lake
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User