Letter: Closing Rocky Mountain National Park during outbreak a mistake
Regarding the closure of Rocky Mountain National Park, it is unfortunate that the superintendent made such a decision. If there was ever a location safe from the virus, it would be the park.
Barricading the entrance and the two trailheads on the west side was unnecessary. Decisions like this do not instill confidence in park leadership and deprives citizens their access to the park.
— Larry Bacon, Grand Lake
