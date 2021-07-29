Letter: Conservation easement will keep 275-acre Himebaugh Valley undeveloped, undivided

I write this letter to express great thanks and admiration to the people of Hot Sulphur Springs for the turnout we saw at a public meeting on July 22 at the HSS Town Hall to discuss the Jones Creek Ranch Conservation Easement, on the property recently acquired by the town.

Colorado Headwaters Land Trust worked with the previous landowners to place the 275 acres under a perpetual conservation easement — which means that it can never be developed or subdivided — after which the landowners sold the property to the town.

The property, referred to by many names but generally as the Himebaugh Valley, will remain open space available for leased grazing by local ranchers, recreational opportunities by residents and visitors to Hot Sulphur Springs, and as a migration corridor for the bounty of wildlife we in Grand County know and love.

This is the first time the Colorado Headwaters Land Trust has worked with a town to ensure community use of a property already encumbered by a conservation easement. The residents of Hot Sulphur Springs spoke passionately about the future of the property and we look forward to the Himebaugh Valley being a gem of Grand County.

Open space and local recreation are hot topics in every Grand County town, and we are pleased to be part of a healthy, constructive conversation. Thank you.

— JD Krones, Colorado Headwaters Land Trust executive director