Letter: County Road 60 gravel pit asking for too much

County residents on Grand County Road 60, Legacy Park Ranch occupants, all users of County Road 60 and especially the town of Granby should be aware of a hearing before the Grand County Board of County Commissioners at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The operators and owners of the gravel pit on County Road 60 east of Granby (ESCO Construction Co.) are proposing to expand the length of the season during which they can put trucks on the road and expand the trucking hours.

They want a nearly 20% increase in daily allowable truck trips on County Road 60. They also want permission to put in a portable asphalt plant and portable concrete plant at the pit. They are also requesting other “special project variances” that would exceed the permit limits.

I feel that any expansion of the already high limits on operations at that gravel pit are an extremely bad idea. First, a Granby residential neighborhood and the county’s east end senior housing complex are located on County Road 60 and would be directly impacted by these increased limits.

Do I need to mention the already overburdened and extremely awkward Granby and county intersection at Sixth Street, County Road 60 and US Highway 40? We already call it Granby’s five points. It doesn’t need one more truck rumbling through. It’s dangerous, over-used and a real problem.

And what about the other direction there on County Road 60 where increased numbers of trucks have permission to drive to Highway 34 through Legacy Park Ranch, Ouray Ranch or on County Road 60?

Interested people, show up and be heard. Talk to your county commissioners. This special use permit amendment is a bad idea and should be denied.

— Patrick Brower, Granby