Letter: County’s STR records questionable
Regarding accuracy of short term rental information:
My family owns a property on Grand Lake and have never rented our house to anyone. We have owned this house for over 100 years. However, every year we receive a notice regarding our short term rental.
After trying many times to correct the record, we now just toss the notices and ignore them, which is why I find the accuracy of these records to be absent.
— Diane Berger Stoner, Grand Lake
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Letter: County’s STR records questionable
Regarding accuracy of short term rental information: