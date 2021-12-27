Letter: County’s STR records questionable

Regarding accuracy of short term rental information:

My family owns a property on Grand Lake and have never rented our house to anyone. We have owned this house for over 100 years. However, every year we receive a notice regarding our short term rental.

After trying many times to correct the record, we now just toss the notices and ignore them, which is why I find the accuracy of these records to be absent.

— Diane Berger Stoner, Grand Lake