Letter: Discrepancy in COVID death numbers makes me skeptical

This is my second letter to the editor regarding Grand County Public Health’s COVID statistics. The Sept. 15 edition of the newspaper again mentions the number of deaths reported by our local public health director.

I’d like someone to please explain to me the categories “died with COVID” and “died from COVID” and who exactly makes that determination? And why are the two gunshot deaths exempt from the “died with“ category anymore than the others?

Why can’t we all have the same facts? Why must our local numbers be different than the accepted standard at other government levels? And, how does informing us as to whether the recent COVID deaths were vaccinated or unvaccinated neighbors reveal their identity?

It could provide useful information to our local citizens who may be wondering about becoming vaccinated. As long as Grand County continues to report COVID numbers differently than the state and the CDC, I will remain skeptical of the figures.

— Kathryn L. Gilbertson, Tabernash