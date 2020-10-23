Letter: East Grand cancels school Oct. 26-29

Dear EGSD Parents and Students,

We realize that the past few days have been extremely stressful, tragic and devastating. Our first and foremost concern is for your safety and the safety of our students, families and community members. The East Troublesome fire has caused loss of homes, businesses and livelihoods for many of our staff and school community.

School is canceled next week (Oct. 26-29), and we will not be pivoting to online learning. We will be evaluating the situation closely over the next couple of days and then determining what our staff capacity is to open our buildings for school, or pivot to distance learning, the following week. We want to give you time to focus on you and your family’s basic needs. We also will not open school while our buildings are in pre-evacuation or evacuation zones.

We do not know what the coming week will bring; however, we are confident that giving everyone time to focus on things other than work/school is imperative.

We continue to be impressed by the outpouring of support from our Grand County Community. To those of you who are helping, thank you! To those of you who have lost homes, evacuated or are otherwise impacted by the fire, we are thinking of you.

— Frank Reeves, East Grand superintendent