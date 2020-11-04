Letter: Fire recovery will require contractors, supplies and lots of labor

I’ve witnessed many disasters both natural and anthropogenic in my lifetime and have come to understand there is an accepted end of the road we take during these events, especially as it pertains to physically rebuilding the community.

However, it does not take much to extend that road a little bit farther.

In the aftermath of the East Troublesome Fire, we need to extend it about eight months. We need to look forward, to after the snow melts and my neighbors and I can ground truth in what happened and begin to rebuild.

We can spend the winter months planning and preparing to begin anew. When we do break ground, we will not need new clothes or canned vegetables; we will need your help to physically rebuild the community.

Contractors and supplies were already in short supply and high demand, and this necessary rebuild will only exacerbate the issue. We will need housing for the workers, and an influx of building materials. We will need inspectors and assessors and code enforcers to ensure the houses being built are legitimate and strong. We will need commitments from local builders to help the displaced residents however they can.

Contact our leaders and encourage them to lead by example. They can not only help with zoning and permitting, but they can also get their hands dirty alongside us.

Your support will not just be used to help the army of labor — it will show the community coming together and staying together through it all. Let us maintain the outpouring of support far into the future, for us in Grand County and for everyone whose lives cannot be restored immediately, but over time with a strong community.

— JD Krones, Grand Lake