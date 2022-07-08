Letter: Fourth of July concert in Winter Park ignored reason for celebration

My husband and I attended the concert in the park at Rendezvous Event Center this past July 4th.

The band performance was great, and the light show impressive BUT ignoring the reason for our celebration made it feel empty and meaningless. We certainly weren’t alone in our sentiments. Many sitting around us exclaimed they were just disgusted that there was no mention of what the day was all about — and not even a single patriotic song to distinguish this holiday from any other day of the year. Certainly, the whole area would have stood unified in singing if even a portion of the evening was in celebration of the founding of the United States of America! Instead, many of us walked away disappointed to find that our long-standing expectations of a 4th of July commemoration were simply canceled.

Where will our great country be if we ignore our history and our celebrations that can unite us together? We sincerely hope next year’s July 4th event is restored to a more patriotic theme with American flags and songs that reflect our gratefulness for living in this beautiful land.

Mary Bender

Fraser, CO