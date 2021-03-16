Letter: Fraser needs to address eyesores in town

To the Fraser Town Board, first, we would like to compliment our local officials and the town of Fraser for the outstanding progress made in the town’s overall appearance.

The cement dividers, flowerbeds and attention to the appearance have been very nice. The addition of new establishments, such as The Still, the Brewery and others, are terrific!!! But we have a major concern.

The “eyesore” as you drive in from Winter Park on the left between the Foundry and the Shell gas station is terrible! The two unfinished buildings have been languishing for it seems like several years. Our guests always ask what in the world is going on with those buildings because they are so ugly.

We urge the board to seek an immediate solution to complete or remove this “eyesore,” which has been damaging the reputation and appearance of the lovely and improving town of Fraser.

— Alan Rogers and Linda Peterson Rogers, Fraser