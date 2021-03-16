Letter: Fraser needs to address eyesores in town
To the Fraser Town Board, first, we would like to compliment our local officials and the town of Fraser for the outstanding progress made in the town’s overall appearance.
The cement dividers, flowerbeds and attention to the appearance have been very nice. The addition of new establishments, such as The Still, the Brewery and others, are terrific!!! But we have a major concern.
The “eyesore” as you drive in from Winter Park on the left between the Foundry and the Shell gas station is terrible! The two unfinished buildings have been languishing for it seems like several years. Our guests always ask what in the world is going on with those buildings because they are so ugly.
We urge the board to seek an immediate solution to complete or remove this “eyesore,” which has been damaging the reputation and appearance of the lovely and improving town of Fraser.
— Alan Rogers and Linda Peterson Rogers, Fraser
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Letter: Fraser needs to address eyesores in town
To the Fraser Town Board, first, we would like to compliment our local officials and the town of Fraser for the outstanding progress made in the town’s overall appearance.