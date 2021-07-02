Letter: Fraser Rec responds to price criticisms

We would like to take a moment to respond to the letter to the editor on June 21st about our senior fees at the Grand Park Community Recreation Center. Our current fees, implemented on June 21st, reflect a $1 per visit increase for daily entry and punch card users from our 2019 rates. We continue to offer significant discounts to county and district residents through our punch card and membership options. Punch cards are valid for 24 months from the date of purchase and come in 10 and 20 visit options.

In 2019, the 20-punch Senior County Resident card equated to $6 per visit. During COVID, with our reservation system, all entry fees were $7 per visit with a one-hour limitation. Today, the same 20-punch card equates to $7 per visit with no time limitations. Our District and County Resident Punch Cards have only increased $2 per visit in the past 12 years. Our Memberships offer our community the greatest discounts, and these fees have remained the same since 2009.

For more information about the Grand Park Community Recreation Center or to see a full listing of our current fees, please visit http://www.fraservalleyrec.org .

— Michelle Lawrence, Recreation Director at the Fraser Valley Metropolitan Recreation District