Letter: GCHA raffle deadline approaching
Last Chance to buy raffle tickets for Karen Vance’s fabulous painting “The Trestle at Rollins Pass!”
All proceeds support our Grand County Historical Association Museums. Tickets are still available at Cozens Museum in Fraser and Pioneer Village Museum in Hot Sulphur Springs, which are open every day except Thanksgiving, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. through Nov. 29. Cozens Museum will be open Monday, Nov. 30, noon – 4 p.m. for ticket sales.
The drawing for the lucky winner will be held at 6 p.m. Dec. 1 at Cozens Museum with Vance drawing the winning ticket. Drawing will be documented on Zoom and Facebook.
Tickets are $25 each or 5 for $100.
— Thanks from Volunteers: Judy Smith, Mary Amann, Monica Sandstrom, Carolyn Sunderland, Roxanne Singler, Sandy Naylor, B. Travis Wright, Susan Crum
Support Local Journalism
