Letter: Granby police chief thanks community as he prepares for next chapter

Editor’s note: Jim Kraker was appointed Granby’s chief of police in December 2016 when he was a sergeant at the department. He and his wife submitted this letter to the community on Monday.

Dear citizens and guests of Granby and Grand County, after 30 years of civil service in Grand County, the time has come for my wife and I to continue our journey elsewhere.

I have had the opportunity to serve in many capacities in this community — from coaching youth sports and being a team member and leader with local law enforcement to serving as chief of police in Granby.

My wife and I raised two children in Grand County and have many fond personal and professional memories in this community. We have appreciated and loved the neighbors, friendships, and relationships we experienced and developed in this community, and in turn, it has been an honor serving you all.

Grand County will always have a special place in our lives and our hearts. We would like to specifically thank the residents of the Town of Granby, Town of Granby staff, the Town of Granby Board of Trustees, Town Manager Ted Cherry, Mayor Josh Hardy and former Mayor Paul Chavoustie for providing a wonderful canvas so we could demonstrate how the art of police-community interactions can be positive in a changing and confusing era.

Thank you all, and again, it has been my privilege to serve!

— Jim and Renee Kraker