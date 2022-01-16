Letter: Grand County Pet Pals extends thanks to Winter Park

As the supportive arm of the Grand County Animal Shelter, the Grand County Pet Pals would like to sincerely thank the Town of Winter Park for their generous grant award this year.

It is because of their ongoing and faithful support that we have been able to continue to fulfill our primary mission of responsible pet ownership in Grand County. This is achieved, in part, by helping the residents in our county to have their pets spayed and neutered.

Grand County Pet Pals is dedicated to animal health and welfare programs and we deeply appreciate The Town of Winter Park in assisting us to reach our goals. We have such wonderful animals up for adoption at the shelter and would love to have you stop by and take a look. Maybe you will find a new companion to join your family!

— Lynda Gumeson, Grant Coordinator for Grand County Pet Pals