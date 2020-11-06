Letter: Grand County Pet Pals has supplies to help fire victims

As the devastating fires begin to subside and we all try to return to some form of normalcy, Grand County Pet Pals wants everyone to know that we are here for you and your animals for the long haul. If you have need of any feed or supplies for your animals as a result of the fire, please call the Grand County Animal Shelter at (970) 887-2988. No one likes asking for help; but we all have troubles sometimes, and Pet Pals wants to take the worry of caring for your animals off your plate.

The amazing generosity of people throughout Colorado and beyond has resulted in an overwhelming supply of food and supplies; not only for dogs and cats, but chickens, alpacas, rabbits and more. If we don’t have what you need on hand, we’ve also received monetary donations, and we can purchase what your animals need.

Although we’ve reached a lot of people, we can’t reach everyone. Please let all the victims of the fire know that we have their animal care covered. Don’t hesitate to call the shelter, or send us an email at info@gcpetpals.org, with any needs and/or questions you have. We’re here for you!

— Jeri Peirce, Grand County Pet Pals