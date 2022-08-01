Letter: Grand Elk Owners respond to Granby’s Thompson Road discussion

In response to your coverage of the 7/26/22 meeting at Granby Town Hall with the Grand Elk General Improvement District board. The Grand Elk board president, David Hall, and former board president, Joe Press were each were only given three minutes to speak, while comments from the Town were not limited in their time.

Here are some of the talking points Mr. Hall and Mr. Press intended to discuss:

Grand Elk takes issue with the idea that the Grand Elk HOA (GEGID) would bear any responsibility to repair the road when publicly available recorded documents and maps show very clearly that this land is designated as Grand Elk Crossing, (not Grand Elk) and the road is the responsibility of Dillon Companies (Kroger).

The Town has argued that Dillion Companies (Kroger) pays GEGID property taxes, too – which they should, as the GEGID bond debt was used to complete their section of Thompson Road when Grand Elk Crossing and Grand Elk were first being developed. Paying the GEGID does not entitle Dillion Companies (Kroger) to special consideration.

In addition to paying the GEGID assessment (in our property tax bill) and the annual bill for the GID shortage (minimal to take care of GEOA roads), Grand Elk owners also pay the property tax that includes all the other roads in Granby town limit, yet Grand Elk pays out of our owner assessments to repair our roads. We are in effect paying three ways and contributing to all the other roads in the town.

More than 80% of the vehicles that turn at the intersection of Thompson Rd. and Hwy 40 actually go to City Market. It’s time for Kroger to spend the money to fix their road, not Grand Elk.

Lisa Wood

Grand Elk Owners Association Board of Directors.