Letter: Grand Lake library is a local gem

I’m a wife and mother of two boys. We live in Golden, but we have owned a second home in Grand Lake since 2006. Grand Lake is such a special place and we take advantage of everything it has to offer.

We do it all when we are here: hiking, biking, water sports, skiing, go-carts ice cream, etc. But the one thing that has become a special tradition for our kids is going to the library and especially hoping to see Sue.

We don’t even know if Sue would know us by name, but we know her. She is the kindest person and best librarian any town could ask for. She spent an hour with my boys on Saturday trying to figure out a new button maker the library has.

We have had countless experiences with her over the last 10 years and my kids always ask to go back with the hope that Sue is working that day. Even though our permanent home is in Golden, we get all of our books in Grand Lake.

We love the library so much and the people who work there that make it feel so special!

— Kylee Collins, Grand Lake