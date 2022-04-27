Letter: In May vote, choose special district directors carefully

In May, our voters will be choosing three directors to serve for 3-year terms as Special Districts switch to odd-year election cycles. I would like your readers to know how fortunate we are to have assembled such a dedicated group of people in service to this community. Therefore, our Board works very hard to have consensus in our decisions.

Being a Title 32 Special District, East Grand Fire Protection District is granted the power of taxation on properties (except tax-exempt) within our boundaries by Colorado Law. The Law stipulates that a Board of Directors oversees the well-being of such an organization, and specifically places the responsibility for its affairs with the Directors; especially, its fiduciary responsibility concerning public funds. No one knows that more keenly than I, as the Board Treasurer.

Huge thanks to voters who long ago allowed us to convert our retiring bond mil levy over to Operations Revenue, and combined with your passage of a 2019 Revenue Stabilization measure have placed us well, moving into the future. In fact, you may notice in the coming tax cycle, our mill levy decreased!

Echoing my fellow Directors’ sentiments about responsible stewardship of our public’s funds while providing our workforce the training, equipment and leadership to do their work safely; I will also be vigilant to insufficiencies in public policy which threaten our abilities to deliver standard of care, and our mission. We are uplifted on the backs of previous boards. Governing is a collaborative effort between all stakeholders, so many objectives which I had initiated have been championed by fellow decision-makers. As long as this process continues to be fed by creative ideas from both internal & external sources our organization will thrive for years to come.

Stephen “Steve” Loo

Director & Treasurer of East Grand County Fire Protection District