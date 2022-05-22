Letter: It’s nice to be recognized
I want to publicly thank the Lion’s Club for the “Pay it Forward” money they recently gave to me. I have been a full-time resident of Fraser Valley for three years now and work in the service industry up here. It feels truly special to be recognized as a welcome member of the community after such a short time. With ever-increasing costs of living, the money will go a long way in helping me continue to be a positive and impactful neighbor. It is an absolute privilege to live and work in this beautiful valley and it is even more amazing to be surrounded by equally beautiful people. Thank you, Lion’s Club!
Payton Schiff, Winter Park
