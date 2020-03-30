Letter: Lock-down especially hard for our graduating seniors

I feel an extreme sense of loss and unfairness about the shutdown of our lives because of the coronavirus crisis. Not for me — for my senior at Middle Park High School, who is watching the joys and accomplishments of his senior year fade away and vanish forever with shutdowns, stay-at-home orders and quarantines.

This last quarter should have been a fun time for the Class of 2020, anticipated since their first grade. This period that should have been marked by once-in-a-lifetime activities is now marred by boredom, crackdowns on social gatherings and stay-at-home orders. What a sad theft of the senior year for our high schoolers.

Even worse, the high school sports season is on hold, if not totally canceled. For my son’s baseball team, we have an excellent group of players ready to compete. This season should have been the culmination of years of little league, team ball and hours upon hours of practice and games, and it looks to be gone. Not to put too fine of a point on it, but this would have been the last chance for many of these young men to play organized ball and it’s probably gone. I know this is true for other teams this spring as well.

Bummer for the Class of 2020, the parents, the community and the school district.

Yes, I know all of us and many other groups are suffering from similar deprivations and losses. Yes, I know that some people are dying and suffering in the midst of the crisis. But somehow it all seems particularly unfortunate for this to happen to our seniors this year.

Is there anything that can be done for our senior class?

Perhaps. Could we allow limited social gatherings for these classmates? Maybe we could let all coronavirus-tested kids gather in certain areas where they can socialize, play games, and just share their lives together before senior year vanishes forever.

There has been talk in the media and among some health professionals about targeted situations where if it is known a group or community is “clean,” then some semblance of limited normalcy could return to those places. Could that be something that could happen for our seniors?

Why not?

I know why not, sadly. Testing for the coronavirus is difficult if not impossible right now and with the long incubation period for the illness, testing and confinement is an important requirement.

Here’s to hoping we can create some semblance of a senior year for the Class of 2020.

— Patrick Brower, Granby