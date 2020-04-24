Letter: Most second homeowners respect this community

In response to the letters that have appeared recently in the Sky-Hi News from a few “second homeowners,” I find it interesting that some of the authors don’t even own property in this county. Not in their name anyway. Public county records indicate this. Maybe they bought in only a couple of months ago and now own the community’s wellbeing. Or maybe, they’re just lawyers trying to incite legal cases.

Go ahead. Bring your food from Texas. Don’t pay your taxes. Don’t do the things you want when you are here because you are angry. Oh, you showed us. Pathetic.

I have 76 customers at this time, many of them for 20-plus years, and most are second, third or fourth homeowners — real property, not condos. I have never in 25-plus years had one of them act like this.

I was at every property less than one week ago when it snowed, and five second homes were occupied by owners that had been there over a month, never leaving or going back and forth. The rest were respecting the governor’s order, and I commend them for respecting guidelines set forth to protect human lives. We need to protect our police, fire department, first responders, doctors and nurses, grocery store employees and on and on, but most of all the citizens of this community.

Really, it’s hard for me to believe that the governor’s order has changed whether people will decide to bring their own stuff from now on. You can tell visitors to eat out less and wave with a smile as they drive by a local in the ditch, but you are not the norm here — not by a long shot. You give all the great second homeowners a bad name. My experience with hundreds of second homeowners over many years tells me this. Clearly.

And for your information, this community is built on and is based on people who work hard to have this be a place that people care about and enjoy. Grand County is a special place.

You might not have noticed, so I’ll share 37 years of experience with you. The unhappy never stay; the next owners will be different. Until then, explore something Grand.

— Jay Dekovic, Tabernash