Letter: Now is a great time to consider going solar

As a renewable energy attorney whose career has been focused on advocating for sound solar and energy storage policies, I’m embarrassed to say that I only recently got a quote to put solar on my roof. My family and I made the full time move up from Denver to Fraser in June 2019 and we bought a new house in Grand Park. Part of my motivation to do this now is to be more self-sufficient and less reliant on intricate supply chains that have proven more delicate than we all hoped during the pandemic. But moreover, it just makes sense financially.

When I looked at the bids and financing options, I was shocked at how cheap and easy it is going to be to “grow my own” solar energy. In fact the initial cost will be paid off in the first 8-10 years with little change to my monthly electricity costs and if I stay in my new home in Fraser for the next 20 years, I will generate a significant profit and return on investment.

Because of my professional connections, I knew of a nonprofit organization, Solar United Neighbors, that assists buyers to find, procure, and manage their solar installation. So, I reached out and they agreed to launch the newly formed Colorado Headwaters Solar Co-op for residents and businesses in Grand and Jackson counties. It seemed like a great project for me to partner on to utilize my professional knowledge to help bring more solar to Grand County.

Grand and Jackson counties are in a part of the country where sunshine is abundant year round. Further, the cooler mountain air and higher alpine elevations make for an ideal landscape for solar. I encourage you to learn more about what going solar means for you. lt just makes sense to save money this way.

— Jacob Schlesinger, Chair of Colorado Headwaters Steering Committee