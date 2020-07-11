Letter: Now is a great time to consider going solar
As a renewable energy attorney whose career has been focused on advocating for sound solar and energy storage policies, I’m embarrassed to say that I only recently got a quote to put solar on my roof. My family and I made the full time move up from Denver to Fraser in June 2019 and we bought a new house in Grand Park. Part of my motivation to do this now is to be more self-sufficient and less reliant on intricate supply chains that have proven more delicate than we all hoped during the pandemic. But moreover, it just makes sense financially.
When I looked at the bids and financing options, I was shocked at how cheap and easy it is going to be to “grow my own” solar energy. In fact the initial cost will be paid off in the first 8-10 years with little change to my monthly electricity costs and if I stay in my new home in Fraser for the next 20 years, I will generate a significant profit and return on investment.
Because of my professional connections, I knew of a nonprofit organization, Solar United Neighbors, that assists buyers to find, procure, and manage their solar installation. So, I reached out and they agreed to launch the newly formed Colorado Headwaters Solar Co-op for residents and businesses in Grand and Jackson counties. It seemed like a great project for me to partner on to utilize my professional knowledge to help bring more solar to Grand County.
Grand and Jackson counties are in a part of the country where sunshine is abundant year round. Further, the cooler mountain air and higher alpine elevations make for an ideal landscape for solar. I encourage you to learn more about what going solar means for you. lt just makes sense to save money this way.
— Jacob Schlesinger, Chair of Colorado Headwaters Steering Committee
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User