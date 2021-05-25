Letter: Please, report vandalism when you see it

In recent weeks, I’ve noticed an ever-increasing amount of graffiti, vandalism and trash around the Town of Granby, especially in our parks. I can’t help but believe these problems are being caused by just a few people in our community. While I believe that a vast majority of our citizens are great, respectable people, a few are ruining things for everyone else.

I’m writing to ask the community to self-police — if you see someone doing something that isn’t right, please speak up. You are also welcome to call the Granby Police Department any time you see something going on that isn’t right.

The town has a significant amount of money and time budgeted to replace our aging skate park this year. However, if the vandalism continues, we may be forced to spend that money on repairing and cleaning our existing facilities instead of building a beautiful new skate park.

Our Public Works Department works very hard keeping our parks in good repair, so please help them by cleaning up after yourself and not allowing further destruction of our community property.

— Julie Martin, Granby Recreation Director