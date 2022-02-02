Letter: Please, we need road relief
news@skyhinews.com
Traffic is nightmare lately. Since affordable housing in the Winter Park area is considered $1,000 (spoiler: not affordable) to work here, I live in Granby and commute, time which I don’t get paid for.
I get the diverse types of traffic we have. Tourists, maybe looking at the pretties, not focusing on driving. So many city drivers here now, it feels like driving Denver. I try to stick to the speed limit, often I am not allowed that choice, because the choices of others. When there is a passing lane, people get weird and won’t let me pass. I don’t understand. But alas…
Since everything here is to draw more tourists, roads have become impacted and frustrating. I first moved here in 2013, I would just drive for fun getting to know the place. Now a drive for pleasure doesn’t exist. But I wish it was different and I long for the days of 2013.
From Granby, there’s one road in or out, which was made very clear when East Troublesome fire evacuated. I took the back road that day because I would rather travel slower on a less impacted road than be in the I-40 we’ve got. That day I took Victory Road and they’d closed it, no signage. Construction workers yelling at me and I’m just casually fleeing from a fire. Signage please!
Recently, over half the passing lane from Granby through Red Dirt was closed, increasing congestion. I get there are people living along that section who appreciated that, but it increased congestion. So I looked for a back road, I scoured the map and found a road that looked like it would get me from Granby to YMCA. But when I tried I found a gate on the road. Another road for rich people. Just like the construction on I-70 by Idaho Springs. Working on that expansion for almost a decade? Using taxpayer money but all we get is a lane for rich people.
The choices being made are very clear who they are for and who they are not, and burden of the working class person gets ever bigger.
— Sierah Daring, Granby
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Letter: Please, we need road relief
Traffic is nightmare lately. Since affordable housing in the Winter Park area is considered $1,000 (spoiler: not affordable) to work here, I live in Granby and commute, time which I don’t get paid for.