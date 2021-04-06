Letter: Pregnancy Resource Connection has been serving local families for 39 years

The March 17 edition of the newspaper included a story about the new sex education curriculum approved by the EGSB, which mentioned our 501(C)(3) nonprofit.

This is a great opportunity to clarify and educate the community about the expansive services provided by the Pregnancy Resource Connection, Inc.

We have been serving women, children and families of Grand and Jackson counties for over 39 years. Our qualified professionals offer a wide variety of medical and educational needs for both men and women. Clients can receive a pregnancy test, STI testing and ultrasounds. We encourage responsible and healthy sexual decisions and have a nurse manager on staff to oversee these services.

Additionally, many may not realize that education is an important and unique part of our client focus as expectant parents can attend childbirth preparation classes, which have recently been held virtually due to COVID restrictions. We utilize Bright Course, which is nationally recognized for providing outstanding training and education topics such as pregnancy stages, prenatal care, labor and delivery, breast feeding, parenting (infant and toddler) and building interpersonal relationship skills. Our client needs continue to be met beyond birth by also providing life skills training, mentoring and Financial Peace University classes. Our trained facilitators provide Love and Logic parenting classes.

PRC has enjoyed a long-standing collaborative relationship with other entities in Grand County, as we all endeavor to improve the quality of life for families and our neighbors. Also, we have clothes, wipes and diapers available free of charge. Our operations are funded by the caring and generous donors of this county and is not taxpayer supported. Because of the support we’re able to provide all our services free of charge.

Our staff and volunteers have many years of relevant experience including Neonatal ICU, Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists, Lactation and MAC. PRC is overseen by our Medical Director who has been an OBGYN Doctor for over 30 years. All of our services are provided in a caring, comfortable and confidential setting.

— Pregnancy Resource Connection Board of Directors