Letter: Rocky Mountain National Park needs separate entry passes for both sides of the park
For the timed entry passes for the Rocky Mountain National Park, I have used the Recreation.gov application to secure a $2 entry pass and was surprised to see that there is only one selection option.
The Recreation.gov application does not carry two options — one for the East side by Estes Park and one for the West side by Grand Lake. Considering that the East side sees so many more tourists then the West, we can easily hit an entry limit with the bulk of passes being used by the East side and severely limiting the guest use on the West side. It will be beneficial if the Park service adds two options for selection of entry passes to address this. Thank you.
— Lee Blum, Grand Lake
