Letter: Search and rescue grateful for tournament support

Participants in the Paul Robertson Memorial Golf Tournament Mike Ritter / Grand Elk Golf Club



Grand County Search And Rescue wants to thank everyone that participated in the annual Paul Robertson Memorial Golf Tournament on Sept. 12. It was a great day with golf, games at each hole, and search and rescue informational signs. Odin, our search dog in training, enjoyed visiting with players.

We especially want to thank the Grand Lake Rotary Club for their very generous donation, which will allow GCSAR to begin the process of upgrading our field radios. We also want to thank our anonymous donor who had pledged to match all the donations.

Thank Java Lava for providing lunches for the event. Thank you to Pam Press who did an amazing job organizing the tournament. Thank you to Grand Elk Golf Club for hosting the event. And of course, thank you to all the donors, sponsors, players and volunteers.

It’s not too late to make a donation in honor of Paul Robertson on our web page or the event web page at http://www.grandcountysar.com or https://birdease.com/Paulrobertsongolf .

You If you missed out on the fun, plan to join us next year!

— Grand County Search and Rescue